Bell's 'Half Man' hits Lionsgate Play India July 3 2026
Entertainment
Heads up: < em>Half Man, the new drama series starring Jamie Bell, lands on Lionsgate Play in India July 3, 2026.
The six-episode show follows Ruben and Niall, whose complicated friendship spans four decades, starting with a dramatic wedding crash that brings old secrets and tensions to light.
Gadd probes manhood in 'Half Man'
Created by Richard Gadd (of Baby Reindeer fame), Half Man digs into what it means to be a man today, touching on brotherhood, vulnerability, and childhood trauma.
Alongside Bell, Stuart Campbell and Mitchell Robertson play younger versions of Ruben and Niall.
The series promises an honest look at how society shapes male relationships and identity.