'As the World Turns' star Scott Bryce dies at 68
What's the story
Scott Bryce, best known for his role as Craig Montgomery on the long-running soap opera As the World Turns, has died at 68. The news was confirmed by his friend Lucie Arnaz in a since-deleted Facebook post on July 12. "A wonderful actor, a beautiful man and a terrific husband and father, Scott Bryce, passed tonight," she wrote. The cause of death has not been disclosed yet.
Emotional farewell
Arnaz paid a heartfelt tribute to her late friend
In her emotional post, Arnaz said she would miss "his eyes, his smile, his wit, his brain, his intelligence, his talent, his bravery, his laugh and his hugs."
She also sent a special message to Bryce's wife Jodi Stevens and their son Jackson.
"He's watching over you now from a place of pure joy and will always be your guide," she wrote.
Health struggle
He had been battling cancer since 2025
Bryce, who was born on January 6, 1958, had been fighting Stage 3 esophageal and stomach cancer since 2025.
After treatment, he had announced that he was "on the mend."
However, Arnaz's post revealed that his cancer had returned.
The actor was married to Stevens since 2003 and they celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary last October.
Career highlights
A look at his career
Bryce's most notable role was on As the World Turns, where he starred from 1982 to 2008.
He also starred in Silk Hope, Chicago P.D., Murphy Brown, Beacon Hill, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Blue Bloods.
His last acting credit was in a 2024 Law & Order episode.