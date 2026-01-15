Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are giving bonuses to the crew of 'The Rip'
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon just made headlines by promising back-end bonuses to every single crew member—yep, all 1,200 people—who worked on their new Netflix film, The Rip.
On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Affleck explained, "Netflix is obviously a streaming platform, business is obviously changing... what we're kind of trying to do is, in the old days, you knew how a movie did and you could get bonuses based on the box office performance."
Why this matters
Instead of just stars getting rewarded if a movie does well, everyone behind the scenes—from lighting techs to set designers—will get a share if The Rip performs strongly on Netflix.
The film premiered in New York on January 13 and features a stacked cast including Steven Yeun and Teyana Taylor.
How it works
Netflix will track how The Rip performs and hand out bonuses based on viewership.
This move fits with Affleck and Damon's company Artists Equity's mission: making Hollywood fairer for everyone who helps make movies happen.