Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are giving bonuses to the crew of 'The Rip' Entertainment Jan 15, 2026

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon just made headlines by promising back-end bonuses to every single crew member—yep, all 1,200 people—who worked on their new Netflix film, The Rip.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Affleck explained, "Netflix is obviously a streaming platform, business is obviously changing... what we're kind of trying to do is, in the old days, you knew how a movie did and you could get bonuses based on the box office performance."