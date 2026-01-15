'Stranger Things' finale sends classic songs back to the charts
The "Stranger Things" season 5 finale (aired December 31, 2025) didn't just wrap up the story—it sparked a music revival.
Thanks to some unforgettable scenes and clever song choices, tracks like Prince's "Purple Rain," Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide," and Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" all landed spots on the Billboard Hot 100 for January 2026.
Why is this such a big deal?
Prince's "Purple Rain" hit No. 27 after playing during an emotional El and Mike moment—a rare TV feature for this song.
Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide" made its first-ever Hot 100 appearance at No. 41, even though it came out way back in 1975.
Kate Bush's track returned at No. 46, while Djo's "End of Beginning" shot up to No. 6 thanks to streaming buzz.
More musical moments
The finale also featured David Bowie's "Heroes," making the episode a true mixtape moment for fans.
ABBA's "Fernando" and Diana Ross's classic anthem are season highlights.
The full season soundtrack drops January 30 if you want to relive it all again.