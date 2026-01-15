'Stranger Things' finale sends classic songs back to the charts

Why is this such a big deal?

Prince's "Purple Rain" hit No. 27 after playing during an emotional El and Mike moment—a rare TV feature for this song.

Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide" made its first-ever Hot 100 appearance at No. 41, even though it came out way back in 1975.

Kate Bush's track returned at No. 46, while Djo's "End of Beginning" shot up to No. 6 thanks to streaming buzz.