Ben and Rajkumar lead 'Coimbatore Mappillaii' releasing December 24
Entertainment
Looking for a fun movie this holiday season? Coimbatore Mappillaii, a new romantic comedy starring Anna Ben and Kishore Rajkumar, is set to hit theaters worldwide on December 24.
Directed by Rajkumar and produced by Noise and Grains (their first film!), it'll be distributed across Tamil Nadu by AGS Cinemas.
'Coimbatore Mappillaii' explores compatibility, ben focus
The film features familiar faces like K S Ravikumar, Ponvannan, and Viji Chandrasekhar. It explores relationship compatibility with a special focus on Anna Ben's character.
Impressively, the team wrapped up filming in just 29 days.
Behind the scenes are cinematographer/co-writer Praveen Balu, editor Ram Pandian, choreographer Brindha Master, art director Sri Sasikumar K. and costume designer Kiruthikha Sekar.