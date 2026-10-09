Bendre, Dixit share 'Kon Honar Crorepati' premiere after Patekar passing
Entertainment
Sonali Bendre will join Madhuri Dixit as the special guest for the premiere of Kon Honar Crorepati, the Marathi spin on Kaun Banega Crorepati.
The last-minute change happened after Nana Patekar, who was originally set to appear, sadly passed away.
The much-awaited first episode airs October 12 at 9pm.
Bendre and Dixit share screen
This marks the first time Bendre and Dixit will share screen space, making the episode extra special for fans.
The new season is also expected to bring in more well-known Marathi celebrities in upcoming episodes, so there's plenty to look forward to.