Bendre to present 1st film 'Sohla' on October 16
Entertainment
Sonali Bendre is trying something new: she's presenting her first film, the Marathi film Sohla, which hits theaters on October 16.
Written and directed by Saaikat Bagbaan, Sohla is all about hope and resilience in everyday life.
Sonali says the story really touched her personally and inspired her to take this step.
'Sohla' marks Rose Movies' regional debut
This film also marks Rose Movies's debut in regional cinema and puts a spotlight on local talent and culture.
The team hopes Sohla will connect with audiences from all backgrounds while staying true to its roots, showing just how important regional stories are becoming in India's movie scene.