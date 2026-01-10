Benedict Cumberbatch's 'The Thing With Feathers' now streaming in India Entertainment Jan 10, 2026

Benedict Cumberbatch's latest film, The Thing With Feathers, will be available to stream on Lionsgate Play in India from January 9, 2026.

This 2026 British drama follows a widowed dad trying to raise his two sons while dealing with the sudden loss of his wife, exploring grief in a fresh and surreal way.