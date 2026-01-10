Benedict Cumberbatch's 'The Thing With Feathers' now streaming in India
Benedict Cumberbatch's latest film, The Thing With Feathers, will be available to stream on Lionsgate Play in India from January 9, 2026.
This 2026 British drama follows a widowed dad trying to raise his two sons while dealing with the sudden loss of his wife, exploring grief in a fresh and surreal way.
What's the story?
Cumberbatch plays a father whose world starts to unravel when a giant talking crow—voiced by David Thewlis—shows up as the physical form of his grief. The crow pushes him to face some hard truths about moving forward.
The movie is based on Max Porter's novella and directed by Dylan Southern.
How's it doing?
Cumberbatch gets praise for bringing real emotion to the role, showing what it feels like to struggle with loss and parenting at the same time.
Critics have mixed feelings overall—the film has a 5.8/10 on IMDb—but many appreciate its bold take on grief using horror elements.