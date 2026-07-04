Benegal's 'English, August' restored and set for Venice Classics 2026 Entertainment Jul 04, 2026

Dev Benegal's 1994 cult favorite English, August is making a big return, this time at the Venice Classics section of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in 2026.

The film, adapted from Upamanyu Chatterjee's novel, follows Agastya Sen as he tries to figure out life and identity in a small Indian town.

This marks the third year in a row that Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) has landed a restored Indian classic at Venice.