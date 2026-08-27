Bengali actors Kharaj Mukherjee, Rajatabha Dutta stranded in Nepal 

Mukherjee's relative, Sarswati Mukherjee, told HT that the actor and his wife are currently stuck in Nepal with the rest of the shooting team.

According to HT Bangla, the team was shooting for a Bangladeshi production and had completed the schedule amid daily rains and bad weather. Because of the floods, they couldn't fly back from Kathmandu.

Instead, the crew plans to travel to Gorakhpur by road and then fly to Kolkata now.