160+ killed after floodwaters wipe out villages on Nepal-China border
What's the story
Over 160 people have been killed after a catastrophic flash flood hit Nepal on Wednesday. The flash floods struck Nepal's Rasuwa district, downstream of Tibet. The disaster was triggered by a massive landslide that registered a seismic signal similar to a 5.2-magnitude earthquake, as per the US Geological Survey. The landslide is suspected to have involved a glacier collapse, releasing a huge volume of ice, rock, mud and water into the Lhende Khola, a tributary of the Bhote Koshi River.
Disaster impact
Over 750 people missing, communication links disrupted
The flash flood has devastated central Nepal, especially Rasuwa and Dhading districts. It has also affected Nuwakot, Chitwan, Gorkha, Tanahu and Nawalparasi East.
The disaster has left over 750 people missing, including 133 Indian pilgrims on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.
Communication links have been disrupted in several areas, making it difficult for families to trace their loved ones.
On the Chinese side of Tibet, three people have been confirmed dead, though more than 550 are reported missing.
Rescue efforts
Rescue operations underway
Nepal has deployed its Army, Armed Police Force, and police for rescue operations. Helicopters are being used to reach stranded people in remote areas.
The military has so far managed to rescue 97 people trapped in floods.
The entire nation is "shocked and deeply distressed," said Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah.
Around eight tonnes of relief supplies have been dispatched to areas affected. The US, China, EU, and India are among the countries that have pledged assistance or dispatched aid.
Infrastructure damage
Extensive damage to transport and hydropower infrastructure
The floods have also damaged important commercial infrastructure along the China-Nepal border, threatening a long-term suspension in economic activity between the two countries.
Nepal, which joined China's Belt and Road Initiative in 2017, imports far more from China than it exports, primarily in autos, electronics, food, and industrial products.
Extensive damage to Nepal's transport and hydropower infrastructure was also reported. At least 19 motorable bridges were washed away and a major road connecting Betrawati with Rasuwagadhi was swept away.
State response
States track residents who may have been affected
Meanwhile, India has stepped up assistance by sending relief supplies and coordinating efforts to help affected Indian nationals.
Bihar has been put on high alert as floodwaters from Nepal reached the Gandak River.
Several Indian states have also started tracking residents who may have been affected.
Tamil Nadu said the whereabouts of 37 of 57 tourists were yet to be established, while Maharashtra reported four tourists stuck in Nepal.