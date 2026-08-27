160+ killed after floodwaters wipe out villages on Nepal-China border 

The flash flood has devastated central Nepal, especially Rasuwa and Dhading districts. It has also affected Nuwakot, Chitwan, Gorkha, Tanahu and Nawalparasi East.

The disaster has left over 750 people missing, including 133 Indian pilgrims on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Communication links have been disrupted in several areas, making it difficult for families to trace their loved ones.

On the Chinese side of Tibet, three people have been confirmed dead, though more than 550 are reported missing.