Bengali 'Adamya' by Ghosh to screen at Yakutsk Nov 5
Entertainment
Adamya, a Bengali political thriller by Ranjan Ghosh, is set for a special screening at Russia's Yakutsk International Film Festival on November 5.
The film is featured in the festival's Focus: India section, presented by veteran filmmaker Aparna Sen, giving it a spotlight on the global stage.
Ghosh's 'Adamya' explores ideology in Sundarbans
Starring Aryuun Ghosh, Adamya follows a young man on the run after an assassination attempt in the Sundarbans, diving into themes like ideology and identity.
It's one of only four Indian indie films chosen for Yakutsk this year and has previously traveled to the UK Asian Film Festival and the New York Indian Film Festival, helping put Bengali cinema on the international map.