Bengali blockbuster 'Bohurupi' gets sequel; new actor joins original cast
Entertainment
The hit Bengali film Bohurupi is getting a sequel—Bohurupi: The Golden Daku. After making waves as Bengal's second-highest grosser and sweeping seven Filmfare Awards Bangla, the original lead pair reunites for another round.
Shiboprosad Mukherjee is back, alongside Koushani Mukherjee, with Jisshu U Sengupta joining the crew.
New narrative, fresh soundtrack in sequel
This sequel explores a fresh narrative, promising more action and drama.
With a fresh soundtrack and direction from Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Bohurupi: The Golden Daku aims to build on the original's legacy—so if you love Bengali cinema or just want a gripping story inspired by reality, this one's worth keeping an eye on.
Principal shooting is scheduled for March and April 2026.