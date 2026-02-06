Bengali blockbuster 'Bohurupi' gets sequel; new actor joins original cast

New narrative, fresh soundtrack in sequel

This sequel explores a fresh narrative, promising more action and drama.

With a fresh soundtrack and direction from Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Bohurupi: The Golden Daku aims to build on the original's legacy—so if you love Bengali cinema or just want a gripping story inspired by reality, this one's worth keeping an eye on.

Principal shooting is scheduled for March and April 2026.