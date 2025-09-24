Bengali film 'Deep Fridge' wins National Film Award

Director Arjunn Dutta on why this win matters

Dutta shared how proud and overwhelmed he felt, saying it was tough to keep his emotions in check at such a huge event.

He thanked his family for their support, even though they couldn't attend due to health reasons.

The film dives into life after divorce, following Swarnava and Mili as they try to give their child Tatai a guilt-free home—highlighting both the emotional depth of Bengali cinema and why this win matters.