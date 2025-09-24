Next Article
Bengali film 'Deep Fridge' wins National Film Award
Entertainment
Big moment for Bengali cinema: Deep Fridge just won Best Bengali Feature Film at the 71st National Film Awards in New Delhi.
Director Arjunn Dutta received the Silver Lotus from President Droupadi Murmu, with Abir Chatterjee and Tnusree Chakraborty among the cast.
Director Arjunn Dutta on why this win matters
Dutta shared how proud and overwhelmed he felt, saying it was tough to keep his emotions in check at such a huge event.
He thanked his family for their support, even though they couldn't attend due to health reasons.
The film dives into life after divorce, following Swarnava and Mili as they try to give their child Tatai a guilt-free home—highlighting both the emotional depth of Bengali cinema and why this win matters.