Zubeen Garg's ashes to be distributed via online portal

The Assam government has revealed plans to make the ashes of celebrated singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg available via an online application system. Garg was cremated at Kamarkuchi, the site where memorials are planned to be established in his honor. An additional memorial will be constructed in Jorhat, the city where he spent his formative years and nurtured his early passion for music.

Ash distribution Dedicated portal for distributing ashes Assam's Education and Cultural Affairs Minister Ranoj Pegu has announced a dedicated portal for distributing Garg's ashes. He said in a statement, "The Assam government will open a simple portal through which organizations and institutions can apply to obtain the ashes of their beloved artiste." He further clarified, "If the remains are available after providing them to the organizations and there are individual applicants also, the department will look into it."

Allocation process Systematic allocation process for ashes The government has assured that the allocation process for Garg's ashes will be systematic and accessible. Pegu said, "Ashes will be with the cultural affairs department of the state government. A portal will be created in the next two days." He further added, "Any institution or establishment will be able to avail itself through a systematic mechanism." "Thereafter, if individual applications are received, the cultural affairs department of the state government will consider them as well."

Rituals and memorials Garg's ashes will be taken to Jorhat for 13th-day rituals A portion of Garg's ashes will be taken to Jorhat for the 13th-day rituals after his death. Pegu said, "The rituals connected with the 13th day of death will be performed at Jorhat." "A memorial will also be built there, with site finalization to be done soon." The construction of the walls at Kamarkuchi cremation ground began on Tuesday night.