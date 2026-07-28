Bengali indie sci fi 'Retribution' reaches audiences after 5 years
Entertainment
After five years in the making, the Bengali indie sci-fi film Retribution has finally reached audiences.
Directed by Koushik Das, it mixes science fiction with real-life themes like justice, trauma, and morality.
The cast includes Debashis Roy as the layered antagonist Ronnie, alongside Aparajita Ghosh and others.
Actor Roy calls 'Retribution' release rewarding
For lead actor Debashis Roy, Retribution marks a big milestone. He shared that "seeing it finally find its audience after five years is deeply rewarding," calling the release a celebration of resilience and belief.
The film's journey highlights how indie creators can push through setbacks to tell important stories, with music by Nabarun Bose adding to its impact.