Bengali music stars Roy and Paul welcome 1st baby boy

The couple, who tied the knot in March 2024 in a low-key Kolkata ceremony, have worked together on several music projects, including a song for Chandrabindoo (2025).

Roy is known for his work in films like Piku, and he won the National Film Award for Best Lyrics for "Tumi Jaake Bhalobasho" from Praktan, while Paul earned her breakthrough in 2014 with the song Sajna from the Bengali film Bojhena Shey Bojhena.

Their announcement drew warm wishes from celebrities like Mimi Chakraborty and Koel Mallick, plus lots of love from fans.