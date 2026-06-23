Bengaluru court issues nonbailable warrant against Raj for voter irregularities

Raj ignored 2 court summonses

The complaint was first filed back in 2019 by advocate Dileep Kumar, but when the police did not act, he took it up with higher authorities and then the court.

The judge sent two summonses to Raj, but he did not show up either time.

Now, with this warrant out, Raj could be arrested if things move forward.

If these allegations turn out to be true, it could mean some serious legal consequences for him.