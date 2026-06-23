Bengaluru court issues nonbailable warrant against Raj for voter irregularities
Entertainment
Actor Prakash Raj is facing serious trouble after a Bengaluru court issued a nonbailable warrant against him.
He is accused of holding voter ID cards in several states: something that is actually not allowed under Election Commission rules, which say you can only have one voter registration.
Raj ignored 2 court summonses
The complaint was first filed back in 2019 by advocate Dileep Kumar, but when the police did not act, he took it up with higher authorities and then the court.
The judge sent two summonses to Raj, but he did not show up either time.
Now, with this warrant out, Raj could be arrested if things move forward.
If these allegations turn out to be true, it could mean some serious legal consequences for him.