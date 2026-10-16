Bengaluru court orders platforms to block allegedly false 'Ranabaali' posts

The trouble started when Ranabaali's teaser dropped on September 9 and quickly drew harsh reviews online, with some calling it a flop before it even hit theaters.

The court's order now asks big platforms like YouTube, Google India, and Facebook India to block this kind of content, while the plaintiffs seek to preserve account details, IP logs, metadata, and other records to help trace where it came from.

There's also a separate anti-piracy order in place to protect the film from leaks.

The next hearing is set for November 6.