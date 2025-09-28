Next Article
Bengaluru man arrested for bomb threat to Bigg Boss house
Entertainment
A Bengaluru influencer, Ashok, was arrested after posting a viral Instagram video threatening to plant a bomb at the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 house near Kumbalgodu.
Police quickly detained him after the video went viral and found the threat was just a publicity stunt—not an actual terror plan.
Ashok was released on bail
Ashok was released on bail after promising not to pull such stunts again.
Police checked the site thoroughly and confirmed there were no explosives.
Security has been tightened around the show's premiere, with officials assuring everyone that things are safe but they'll keep monitoring just in case.