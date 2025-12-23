Next Article
Bengaluru: Man arrested for stealing ₹65L from actor's house
Entertainment
A man was caught for stealing gold and silver worth over ₹65 lakh from a Kannada TV actor's home in Bengaluru.
The theft happened while the actor's wife was away for a festival in March, after she left their house key in a shoe rack box.
The missing items were only noticed once the key was returned by a friend through an e-commerce delivery service days later.
Police crack multiple cases with 1 arrest
Police tracked down the suspect on December 5 near Nagawara Circle. Not only did he admit to this theft, but also to similar crimes in other districts.
Officers recovered nearly half a kilo of gold, over 1.5kg of silver bars, and ₹4.6 lakh cash from his home and a jewelry workshop—solving seven more theft cases along the way.