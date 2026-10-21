Berry defends Mehndi after Uttarakhand performance backlash on Instagram
Entertainment
Actor Sudesh Berry has spoken up for singer Daler Mehndi, who is facing backlash over a recent performance in Uttarakhand.
In a heartfelt Instagram video, Berry said he has known Mehndi for over 30 years and cannot believe the allegations, adding that artists should not be publicly shamed.
Berry urges respect and private handling
Berry urged people to treat artists with the same respect as soldiers or scientists and to handle such matters privately instead of online.
He praised Mehndi's positive impact on music and reminded everyone not to jump to conclusions: "Daler ji gave music all his life."
"This should not happen."