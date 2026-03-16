Best Cinematography winner to Michael B. Jordan's speech: Oscars's highlights

'Sinners' led nominations, but 'One Battle After Another' won big

Sinners led with a record-breaking 16 nominations, but it was One Battle After Another that took home Best Picture.

The night also had a heartfelt Bridesmaids cast reunion and a tribute to The Devil Wears Prada sequel, both trending big online.

Michael B. Jordan's Best Actor win came with an emotional speech that resonated everywhere.

Some controversy popped up too, with fans debating who got left out of the In Memoriam segment and a rare tie in Best Live Action Short Film keeping things interesting.