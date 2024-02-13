Best martial arts movies you should watch

What's the story If you are a fan of Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee movies, martial arts films must be your thing. It's a genre where skill, strength, and storytelling collide to create unforgettable cinematic experiences clubbed with your favorite stars. From Chan's acrobatic feats to Lee's philosophical depth's legacy, this genre has captivated audiences for years. Check out some of the best.

'A Touch of Zen' (1971)

Written and directed by King Hu, A Touch of Zen is a Taiwanese wuxia masterpiece that follows a young artist entangled in political intrigue and supernatural forces as he meets a mysterious beautiful woman. It is celebrated for its poetic visuals, philosophical depth, and groundbreaking martial arts sequences. Set in the Ming dynasty, the film is a blend of mysticism and social commentary.

'Enter the Dragon' (1973)

Robert Clouse's legendary martial arts film Enter the Dragon stars Lee in the lead. It follows Lee's character, a martial artist recruited by British intelligence to participate in a deadly tournament hosted by a crime lord. The film is celebrated for its iconic fight scenes, philosophical undertones, and Lee's charismatic performance, marking a significant milestone in martial arts cinema.

'Police Story' (1985)

Police Story, directed by and starring Chan, is a dynamic Hong Kong action film. Chan plays a dedicated cop tasked with protecting a witness from a drug cartel. The film unfolds with breathtaking stunts, remarkable fight sequences, and humorous moments characteristic of Chan's style. It remains a classic in the martial arts genre, showcasing his unmatched physical prowess and charisma.

'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' (2000)

Set in ancient China, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon follows the journey of a stolen sword and the intertwining destinies of skilled warriors. Spectacular fight choreography, poetic storytelling, and breathtaking visuals elevate this epic tale. The mesmerizing martial arts masterpiece, directed by Ang Lee, seamlessly blends romance, philosophy, and action, creating a cinematic experience that transcends cultural and genre boundaries.

'The Raid' (2011)

The Raid is an adrenaline-fueled Indonesian action thriller directed by Gareth Evans. The film plunges viewers into the heart of a high-rise slum controlled by a ruthless drug lord. A SWAT team is sent in for a raid, triggering a relentless, bone-crushing fight for survival. With visceral combat scenes and intense pacing, it delivers an uncompromising and electrifying cinematic experience.