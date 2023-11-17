5 best Marvel women superheroes

5 best Marvel women superheroes

By Namrata Ganguly 01:49 pm Nov 17, 2023

Women Marvel superheroes

The comic book and superhero world has been dominated by men for many years, until recently. There has been a beacon of change in recent years where we saw women superheroes come to the forefront and single-handedly save planets and their people. Several movies and web series have been released back-to-back to showcase their origin stories. Check out some of them below.

Black Widow

Born as Natalia Romanova in the Soviet Union, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow became an Avenger and defected to S.H.I.E.L.D. Romanova had a difficult childhood after she was orphaned as a child. She later joined the Russian Army and trained in the Black Widow program (assassination training) and was upgraded with the Soviet equivalent of the Super-Soldier serum.

Wanda Maximoff

One of the planet's most powerful magic wielders, Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch "can manipulate chaos magic and warp reality," per Marvel. Although not much is known about her childhood, she grew up in Eastern Europe with her twin brother Pietro (aka Quicksilver). Both were later taken in by the mutant master Magneto but later became disenchanted and she eventually became an Avenger.

Jessica Jones

"Everyone's favorite surly, sarcastic, leather jacket-loving private eye!" is how Marvel describes Jones, who owns a private detective firm. An accident during her childhood, that killed her parents, got her the supernatural powers of flying and enhanced resistance to injury. She was manipulated and mind-controlled by Killgrave aka the Purple Man which affected her mentally before she began fighting villains alongside the Avengers.

Shuri

Shuri is the sister of T'Challa and the princess of Wakanda. Not only did she prove to be a true hero by serving as the Black Panther for a while before it went back to T'Challa, but she is also a brilliant scientist. She fights villains with her enhanced physical strength and donning a vibranium suit which she gains by ingesting a heart-shaped herb.

Spider-Woman

Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman has worked with Hydra, S.H.I.E.L.D., and been a S.W.O.R.D. bounty hunter. Besides being a superhero, she is also a spy and a PI. Born in the small Balkan nation of Transia, Drew was given her powers via genetic tampering as a child. While she was assigned to kill Nick Fury, she learned the truth about Hydra and eventually abandoned it.