Best of backstage moments from 2026 Oscars you didn't see
The 98th Academy Awards on March 15, 2026, brought big wins: Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another swept Best Picture, Director, and Adapted Screenplay.
But honestly, some of the best moments happened off-camera.
From Amy Madigan's Aunt Gladys prequel tease to cinematographer's win
Frankenstein's production designer turned heads by chatting with reporters, Oscar in one hand and what appeared to be a beer in the other.
The K-pop Demon Hunters crew finished their cutoff speech backstage and made sure to thank their families.
Autumn Durald Arkapaw broke new ground as the first woman to win Best Cinematography for Sinners, inspiring a lot of young girls watching.
Amy Madigan from Weapons even teased an Aunt Gladys prequel after her Best Supporting Actress win.
Security was extra tight this year, Conan O'Brien left a note
With the U.S.-Israel-Iran war ongoing, security was extra tight, with what appeared to be SWAT vehicles on nearby streets, multiple metal detectors and police dogs screening bags at entry points.
Conan O'Brien left a handwritten note and snacks under the seats, dubbing them a 'Conan O'Brien Moderately Happy Meal.'
This year's Oscars will be remembered for both its winners and those behind-the-scenes moments you won't see on TV.