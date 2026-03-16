Best of backstage moments from 2026 Oscars you didn't see

From Amy Madigan's Aunt Gladys prequel tease to cinematographer's win

Frankenstein's production designer turned heads by chatting with reporters, Oscar in one hand and what appeared to be a beer in the other.

The K-pop Demon Hunters crew finished their cutoff speech backstage and made sure to thank their families.

Autumn Durald Arkapaw broke new ground as the first woman to win Best Cinematography for Sinners, inspiring a lot of young girls watching.

Amy Madigan from Weapons even teased an Aunt Gladys prequel after her Best Supporting Actress win.