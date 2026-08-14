Betaraju Sridhar Varma SVBC chairman after more than 2 years
Entertainment
Betaraju Sridhar Varma from the Telugu Desam Party is now the Additional Director-cum-Chairman of Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC).
After more than two years without a leader, the channel finally gets a new direction.
The board passed a resolution appointing Varma.
Varma meets TTD EO Muddada Ravichandra
Varma, who used to be TDP's state media coordinator, met with TTD Executive Officer Muddada Ravichandra on Friday.
He promised to give his best as chairman, saying he's ready for the responsibility.
With this move, SVBC marks an important step forward in its management and outreach.