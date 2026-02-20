Bethenny Frankel reveals her kidney disease has progressed
Bethenny Frankel, known from reality TV and business, just shared that her chronic kidney disease has moved from stage 2 to stage 3A.
She posted on Instagram saying she felt "sick to her stomach" about it, and encouraged everyone to get checked early—because catching things sooner really matters.
Frankel's liver and kidney issues
Frankel announced her kidney issues in January after a series of blood tests months earlier showed her kidney function had been coming up low.
Frankel says stage 3A is "right in the middle," so she isn't on medication yet, but she does need to stay hydrated and keep an eye on things.
They also found a liver nodule during a scan.
Other health issues and advice for fans
Bethenny has dealt with a lot—serious allergies, long COVID, and POTS.
She reminded followers that supplements can affect people differently and should always be discussed with your doctor.
She'll be retesting in a few months but wants everyone to take their health seriously and not ignore the small stuff.