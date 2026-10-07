'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' tops JioHotstar as most-watched non-Hindi, Ormax 92
Entertainment
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, just became the most-watched non-Hindi film on JioHotstar during its opening weekend.
After already making over ₹300 crore at the box office since August, its digital release on October 2, 2026, saw it top streaming charts with an Ormax Power Rating of 92.
Made on 25cr by Bhavana Studios
Made on a ₹25 crore budget by Bhavana Studios (with Fahadh Faasil and team producing), this slice-of-life romance was co-written by directors Girish AD and Kiran Josey.
The story follows Justin and Ashley's journey, with music by Vishnu Vijay and a strong supporting cast including Sangeeth Prathap and Roshan Shanavas.