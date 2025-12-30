Music legend Beyoncé is now a billionaire
What's the story
Global music sensation Beyoncé has officially become a billionaire, Forbes has reported. The 44-year-old singer-songwriter joins her husband Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, and Rihanna in this elite club of entertainers with a net worth exceeding $1 billion. This milestone comes after years of successful music tours, shrewd business decisions, and owning one of the world's most valuable music catalogs.
Career management
Beyoncé's financial journey began in 2008 when she founded Parkwood Entertainment, her own company. Through Parkwood, she started managing almost every aspect of her career herself. The company oversees her music, films, documentaries, and concert productions. This strategy allows Beyoncé to keep more long-term profits by paying upfront for projects through Parkwood.
Revenue sources
Diverse income streams
Apart from Parkwood, Beyoncé has also ventured into other businesses. She started a hair care brand called Cecred and a whiskey brand named SirDavis. She also created the Ivy Park clothing line, which later closed in 2024. Despite these ventures, most of her wealth still comes from music, especially by owning her music catalog instead of selling it.
Tour success
Beyoncé's recent success can be attributed to her Cowboy Carter tour, which grossed more than $400 million in ticket sales with an additional estimated $50 million from merchandise sales. The tour featured high-end production elements and also guest appearances from her family and former Destiny's Child bandmates. This has helped her earn an estimated $148 million in 2025 before taxes, making her the third-highest-paid musician globally.