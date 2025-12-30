Music legend Beyoncé is now a billionaire

Global music sensation Beyoncé has officially become a billionaire, Forbes has reported. The 44-year-old singer-songwriter joins her husband Jay-Z, Taylor Swift , Bruce Springsteen, and Rihanna in this elite club of entertainers with a net worth exceeding $1 billion. This milestone comes after years of successful music tours, shrewd business decisions, and owning one of the world's most valuable music catalogs.

Career management Beyoncé's financial journey and business ventures Beyoncé's financial journey began in 2008 when she founded Parkwood Entertainment, her own company. Through Parkwood, she started managing almost every aspect of her career herself. The company oversees her music, films, documentaries, and concert productions. This strategy allows Beyoncé to keep more long-term profits by paying upfront for projects through Parkwood.

Revenue sources Diverse income streams Apart from Parkwood, Beyoncé has also ventured into other businesses. She started a hair care brand called Cecred and a whiskey brand named SirDavis. She also created the Ivy Park clothing line, which later closed in 2024. Despite these ventures, most of her wealth still comes from music, especially by owning her music catalog instead of selling it.