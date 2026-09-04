Beyoncé releases 'B'Day Deluxe Edition' with new collaborations

In a press release to Variety, Beyoncé reflected on the 20-year journey of B'Day, originally released on September 4, 2006.

She said she wanted the album to be "big, percussive, hard, up-tempo, and energized," emphasizing the use of live instrumentation.

"Hip-hop was taking over at the time, but I was fighting to preserve the bridges, melodies, and harmonies that have always been at the heart of R&B."