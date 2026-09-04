Beyoncé releases 'B'Day Deluxe Edition' with new collaborations
What's the story
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of her second studio album, B'Day, Beyoncé has released a remastered version of the album. The new edition features Spanish recordings, previously released bonus tracks, and several unheard songs. Among these are Can I Watch You featuring Pharrell and a new Spanish version of Irreplaceable with vocals from the late Selena Quintanilla.
Artist's insight
'I was fighting to preserve the bridges, melodies...'
In a press release to Variety, Beyoncé reflected on the 20-year journey of B'Day, originally released on September 4, 2006.
She said she wanted the album to be "big, percussive, hard, up-tempo, and energized," emphasizing the use of live instrumentation.
"Hip-hop was taking over at the time, but I was fighting to preserve the bridges, melodies, and harmonies that have always been at the heart of R&B."
Album details
New collaborations include 'Cuerpo Tumbao' with Maluma, 'Irreemplazable'
The B'Day 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition features several new collaborations, including Cuerpo Tumbao (Get Me Bodied) with Maluma.
The track samples Celia Cruz's La Negra Tiene Tumbao and is a tribute to Cruz's pride in her African culture.
The reissue also includes Irreemplazable (Como La Flor) featuring the late Quintanilla, who was revered by Beyoncé.
Other new and rare tracks include Morning Dew (Donk), My First Time, Lost Yo Mind, Creole, and Back Up.