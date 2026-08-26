Beyoncé thanks late Dolly Parton for her 'profound impact'
What's the story
Beyoncé has paid tribute to the late country music legend Dolly Parton, who passed away at 80. In a heartfelt statement on her official website, the 35-time Grammy winner described Parton as "the barometer. The North Star. Bold and brilliant. Talented and tenacious." She added that Parton taught many lessons on being uniquely oneself.
Tribute
'I'm honored that I had the privilege...'
Beyoncé further expressed, "I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humor, your entrepreneurship."
"I'm honored that I had the privilege to work with you. I will treasure that forever."
"Thank you for your profound impact on the world. You are an angel who has made this world a happier place because of your joyful art."
"You are truly one of one."
Musical legacy
Parton's family shared the news of her death
Parton's family shared the news of her death earlier on Tuesday.
The country music icon had collaborated with Beyoncé on two songs, Dolly P and Tyrant, for the latter's recent album Cowboy Carter.
In 2024, Beyoncé also covered Parton's classic hit, Jolene.
Parton had previously praised Beyoncé's version of Jolene in a June 2025 interview with PEOPLE, calling it a "completely different take" from her original version.