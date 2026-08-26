Where did Dolly Parton grow up?
What's the story
The late Dolly Parton, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80, had a remarkable career as a singer, actor, businesswoman, and philanthropist. However, her early life was marked by extreme poverty. Parton was born on January 19, 1946, to Avie Lee Caroline and Robert Lee Parton Sr. in Pittman Center, Tennessee. She grew up in a cabin with 11 siblings in Locust Ridge near Sevierville, Tennessee.
Early struggles
Parton's childhood and her siblings
Parton's childhood home was a one-bedroom cabin in the Great Smoky Mountains, which had no electricity or running water, according to historical records of the region.
Despite these hardships, Parton went on to become one of the most successful artists in history.
She was the fourth of 12 children, and her siblings included Willadeene, David, Coy, Robert Jr., Stella, Cassie, Randy, Larry, Floyd, and twins Freida and Rachel.
Tribute
Replica of Parton's childhood home
While the original cabin is not open to the public, Parton had built a replica of her childhood home at her Dollywood park in Tennessee.
The replica features "original treasures" from the Parton family and was constructed by Parton's brother Robert Jr.
A sign outside the cabin reads, "These mountains and my childhood home have a special place in my heart."
"They inspire my music and my life. I hope being here does the same for you! Dolly."