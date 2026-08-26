Where did Dolly Parton grow up?

Parton's childhood home was a one-bedroom cabin in the Great Smoky Mountains, which had no electricity or running water, according to historical records of the region.

Despite these hardships, Parton went on to become one of the most successful artists in history.

She was the fourth of 12 children, and her siblings included Willadeene, David, Coy, Robert Jr., Stella, Cassie, Randy, Larry, Floyd, and twins Freida and Rachel.