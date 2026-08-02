BFF Productions launches 3rd film 'Excel Shankar' at Akkayyapalem office
Entertainment
BFF Productions just dropped news about its third film, Excel Shankar.
The launch happened at its Akkayyapalem office in Visakhapatnam, with former deputy mayor Dadi Satyanarayana kicking things off with a ribbon-cutting.
It's a big step for the studio as they continue to grow in the local film scene.
Puja opens launch Rayudu to direct
The launch started with traditional puja rituals, giving it a cultural vibe. Satyanarayana shared hopes that Visakhapatnam's Telugu industry will open doors for local artists and technicians.
Director T.S. Rayudu leads the project, with B. Santosh Kumar handling writing and supervision.
Cast members like Pooja, Babu Dev, Chandrasekhar, and others were also present at the launch program.