'Bha Bha Ba'—Dileep and Vineeth's action-comedy lands on ZEE5
Entertainment
"Bha Bha Ba," a 2025 Malayalam action-comedy starring Dileep and Vineeth Sreenivasan, is now streaming on ZEE5 after its December 18 theatrical release.
The story follows Ram Damodar (Radar), an everyday guy who abducts Kerala's Chief Minister.
What's the vibe?
Radar tries to deliver people's complaints straight to the CM, leading to plenty of chaos.
Vineeth plays the CM's son, an NIA officer.
You'll also spot familiar faces like Sandy Master, Balu Varghese, Ashokan—and surprise cameos from Mohanlal and SJ Suryah.
Where to watch & what are people saying?
Catch "Bha Bha Ba" exclusively on ZEE5.
Reviews are pretty mixed: IMDb gives it 6.4/10, while Pinkvilla and The Week were less impressed, the latter giving it 2.5/5.