'Bha Bha Ba' earns ₹6.75cr on Day 1 despite mixed reviews

The movie pulled in a solid ₹6.75 crore across India on its opening day. Early occupancy hovered around the mid-60% mark in Malayalam centers, picking up steam for evening and night shows. Strong advance bookings also played a big part in these numbers.

Why all the buzz?

A lot of excitement came from Mohanlal's high-profile cameo alongside Dileep's lead role—definitely a treat for fans!

Reviews have been pretty mixed though, so if you're thinking about watching it, your love for the cast or genre might be the deciding factor here rather than critic scores alone.