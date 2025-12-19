Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' makes the Oscars 2026 shortlist
Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, has landed a spot on the Oscars 2026 shortlist.
The film, released in September, stands out for its honest look at friendships facing social pressure.
Ishaan Khatter shared that an original love story was dropped from the script, but the soul of the film, which is the story between the friends, was kept intact.
Friendship, ambition, and real issues in rural India
Set in a North Indian town, Homebound follows childhood friends Chandan and Shoaib as they dream of becoming police officers and breaking social barriers.
Produced by Dharma Productions with Karan Johar on board, the film dives into rural India's complex realities.
After premiering at Cannes 2025 and making stops at Toronto and Melbourne festivals, it's been getting international buzz for all the right reasons.