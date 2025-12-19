Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' makes the Oscars 2026 shortlist Entertainment Dec 19, 2025

Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, has landed a spot on the Oscars 2026 shortlist.

The film, released in September, stands out for its honest look at friendships facing social pressure.

Ishaan Khatter shared that an original love story was dropped from the script, but the soul of the film, which is the story between the friends, was kept intact.