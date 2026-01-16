'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain' trailer: Sitcom goes big (and spooky)
The much-loved sitcom "Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain!" is headed to theaters with its new film, "Fun On The Run," dropping February 6, 2026.
The trailer brings back fan favorites—Vibhuti, Angoori, Tiwari, and Annu—this time mixing in some unexpected horror vibes with the comedy everyone knows.
What's new in the trailer?
Ravi Kishan and Mukesh Tiwari show up as goons forcing Angoori and Annu into marriages at gunpoint, while Saxena (Saanand Verma) and Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi) are back for more laughs.
Things get a little wild when Angoori appears possessed in a creepy twist at the end.
Behind the scenes
Directed by Shashank Bali and written with Raghuvir Shekhawat and Sanjay Kohli, the movie was shot over just 20 days in Dehradun and Mussoorie.
Produced by Edit II Productions with Zee Cinema, it also features Nirahua alongside the main cast.