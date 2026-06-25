Bhadouria, 'MasterChef India' winner, begins chemotherapy after breast cancer surgery
Entertainment
Pankaj Bhadouria, who won MasterChef India season one, has let fans know she's beginning chemotherapy after a successful breast cancer surgery.
Doctors found a small invasive HER2-positive tumor during her post-surgery biopsy, so she'll now be going through 12 rounds of chemotherapy and a year of targeted therapy.
Bhadouria asks fans for support
On June 25, Bhadouria posted a video admitting she's nervous about chemotherapy side effects but is taking things "one day at a time."
Even with this tougher treatment plan, she reassured everyone: "The kitchen is not closed yet."
Her journey from English teacher to culinary star continues to inspire, and she's asking for support as she tackles this new challenge.