Bhadouria posts from hospital, reveals breast cancer diagnosis, undergoing tests
Entertainment
Pankaj Bhadouria, who made history as the first winner of MasterChef India, has revealed she's been diagnosed with breast cancer.
She posted from the hospital on Thursday, May 28, 2026, saying she's currently undergoing medical tests and posted "Going for tests and more tests.....not a happy place to be."
Bhadouria asks followers for prayers
Bhadouria asked followers for prayers, calling them her "extended family."
She shared, "As they say, prayers work miracles. So please keep me in your prayers."
Bhadouria won 'MasterChef India' 2010
Before her culinary fame, Bhadouria spent 16 years as an English teacher.
After winning MasterChef India in 2010, she became a well-known TV host and digital creator, inspiring millions with her recipes and cooking tips.