Bhadouria posts from hospital, reveals breast cancer diagnosis, undergoing tests Entertainment May 28, 2026

Pankaj Bhadouria, who made history as the first winner of MasterChef India, has revealed she's been diagnosed with breast cancer.

She posted from the hospital on Thursday, May 28, 2026, saying she's currently undergoing medical tests and posted "Going for tests and more tests.....not a happy place to be."