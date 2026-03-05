'Bhagam Bhag 2' stalled amid Ektaa Kapoor's legal tussle

The much-anticipated sequel to Bhagam Bhag, starring Akshay Kumar , Manoj Bajpayee , and Paresh Rawal, has hit a roadblock due to a legal dispute between producer Ektaa Kapoor and director Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film's shooting schedule, which was supposed to start on Monday, March 2, in India, including Lucknow, has been put on hold as per a report by Bollywood Hungama.

Dispute details Here's why the film is stuck Kapoor has reportedly filed a legal case against Shaandilyaa for breach of contract. A source told the outlet, "Raaj had signed a three-film deal with Ektaa, and has now gone ahead to do not one but two films outside her banner." "This has irked Ektaa, as Raaj didn't take an NOC from her, nor did he refund the advance taken to direct the third project under her banner."

Production impact 'Film has, for now, gone on the back burner' A legal notice was sent to Shaandilyaa, as well as to producer Ashwin Varde and Cape of Good Films The source added, "Seeing the complexities in the project, the producers decided to cancel the schedule until the legal issues are resolved." "The film has, for now, gone on the back burner and could be revived with a new director in the months to come."

