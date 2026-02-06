'Bhagam Bhag' fans not happy with Manoj Bajpayee replacing Govinda
What's the story
The sequel to the popular 2006 comedy thriller Bhagam Bhag is reportedly in the works, and it will see Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal reprise their roles. However, a major casting change has disappointed fans of the original film, with Variety India reporting that Manoj Bajpayee will replace Govinda in Bhagam Bhag 2. The film's script will feature a new storyline centered on mistaken identities and escalating chaos.
Fan reactions
Fans want Govinda back in 'Bhagam Bhag' franchise
The news of Bajpayee's casting in Bhagam Bhag 2 has sparked a wave of disappointment among fans. A Reddit user shared the update, prompting several comments expressing their discontent. One user wrote, "If Bhagam Bhag is happening, then Govinda should have made a comeback." Another comment read, "I mean Manoj is a great actor, but I guess no one can do what Govinda did."
Casting controversy
'Another missed opportunity by Govinda...'
The casting decision has sparked a mix of reactions among fans. One user commented, "100% agree that this film is nothing without Govinda," while another added, "It would be better to shelve Bhagam Bhag 2 because without Govinda, the film makes no sense." Despite these concerns, the movie is set to go on floors next month in Mumbai with a fresh storyline and new cast members.
Film's legacy
About original 'Bhagam Bhag'
Directed by Priyadarshan and written by Neeraj Vora, Bhagam Bhag was a comedy thriller that starred Kumar, Govinda, and Rawal in lead roles. The film followed a theater group that gets embroiled in a murder mystery while desperately searching for a female lead to complete their play. Despite receiving mixed reviews upon release, the movie emerged as a commercial success and attained cult status for its humor.