Is Bhagirath Bhatt going to be in 'Bigg Boss 20'?
What's the story
Sitarist and composer Bhagirath Bhatt, who was rumored to be a contestant on Bigg Boss 20, has denied the speculation. The musician took to Instagram to clarify that he will not be participating in the upcoming season of the popular reality show hosted by Salman Khan. "Honestly, I don't think I'm made for a show like that," he wrote.
Reason
'I'm not someone who can shout...'
In his Instagram post, Bhatt further elaborated on why he thinks the show isn't for him.
He said, "I'm not someone who can shout or create unnecessary noise."
"I'm a believer in calm music, and peaceful music has always been my inspiration."
He also thanked his fans for their love and blessings before signing off with "Jai Siya Ram, Jai Hind."
Career highlights
More about the musician
Born in 1991 in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Bhatt began his musical journey at six.
He was trained by renowned Indian classical musicians like Ustad Abdul Halim Jaffer Khan, Ustad Asad Khan, Ustad Shahid Parvez, and Shri Chetan Shastri.
His sitar has been a part of projects such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat and Heeramandi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Prime Video's Bandish Bandits.
Show details
About 'Bigg Boss 20'
The new season of Bigg Boss will premiere on Sunday, September 6.
The show will be streamed on JioHotstar at 9:00pm while the television broadcast on Colors TV will begin at 10:30pm.
The official list of contestants is yet to be confirmed, but the rumors suggest that Kushal Tanwar (Gullu), Qazi Touqeer, Arishfa Khan, Yung DSA (Yeda Yung), Uditi Singh, and Showik Chakraborty, among others, could be participating in the upcoming season.