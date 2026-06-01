Bhagnani faces legal fight over classic song rights and ownership
Bollywood producer Vashu Bhagnani is caught in a legal fight over classic tracks like Chunari Chunari and Ishq Hona Hai, just as Varun Dhawan's new movie Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (out June 5) is set to drop.
Bhagnani called the dispute, "Some actions over the years felt like a betrayal of trust." pointing out how tangled music rights can get in the industry, and shared that creative ownership often leads to tough conversations.
Bhagnani proposes sharing future royalties
Bhagnani reflected on his journey from building a successful audio cassette manufacturing business to producing hit films, even gifting cars to collaborators after Coolie No. 1's success.
Now, he's suggesting future royalties should be shared with contributors like Salman Khan and Govinda as a way of honoring teamwork and gratitude, even when disagreements happen.