Bhagnani faces legal fight over classic song rights and ownership Entertainment Jun 01, 2026

Bollywood producer Vashu Bhagnani is caught in a legal fight over classic tracks like Chunari Chunari and Ishq Hona Hai, just as Varun Dhawan's new movie Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (out June 5) is set to drop.

Bhagnani called the dispute, "Some actions over the years felt like a betrayal of trust." pointing out how tangled music rights can get in the industry, and shared that creative ownership often leads to tough conversations.