Bhagnani in London hospital after Mumbai income tax raids
Entertainment
Veteran Bollywood producer Vashu Bhagnani is currently in a London hospital, just a day after the Mumbai Income Tax Department launched searches at 12 locations linked to him, his daughter-in-law Rakul Preet Singh, and Panorama Studios in Mumbai.
The searches have sparked talk of possible financial wrongdoing, but when asked for comment, Bhagnani simply said he'd like some privacy and to be left "alone."
Mumbai tax searches probe funds abroad
Tax officials searched 12 locations tied to Bhagnani, his daughter-in-law Rakul Preet Singh, and Panorama Studios.
They're looking into whether money meant for film projects was actually sent abroad for other reasons.
Authorities are now digging through financial records to see if everything checks out.