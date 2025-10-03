'Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas' trailer: Arshad, Jitendra lead cat-and-mouse chase
The much-anticipated trailer for Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into the gripping narrative of this upcoming crime thriller. The film, set to premiere on ZEE5 on October 17, features Arshad Warsi as Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat. He is assigned to investigate a series of gruesome murders in Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh. Jitendra Kumar plays Sameer, a seemingly simple young man with a more complicated and sinister side.
The trailer opens with Bhagwat's transfer to Robertsganj, where he is met by a distraught father asking for help in finding his missing daughter. As Bhagwat investigates, he discovers a pattern of several missing girls. The intrigue deepens when Sameer is arrested by Bhagwat. Known for his relatable roles in TVF shows, Kumar appears in a darker and more complex avatar this time. Whether his character is a criminal or a victim remains unclear.
Director Akshay Shere described Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas as more than just a crime thriller, saying it explores morality, redemption, and personal choices. He said working with Warsi and Kumar added depth to the story. Warsi called his role emotionally demanding while Kumar admitted that playing Sameer was challenging yet rewarding.