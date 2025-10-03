'Rise and Fall': Aarush-Arbaz's rivalry gets more intense Entertainment Oct 03, 2025

On the latest episode of "Rise and Fall," hosted by Ashneer Grover, things got tense between Aarush Bhola and Arbaz Patel.

In the promo, Patel keeps calling Bhola a "chamcha," with lines like "Chamcha sun, chamche," and "Baj raha hai chamche plate pe?"

while Bhola reminds everyone that Patel started out as a Worker in the basement, mentioning he barely spoke and would sit in a corner.

Their back-and-forth is making the competition even more intense.