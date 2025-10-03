'Rise and Fall': Aarush-Arbaz's rivalry gets more intense
On the latest episode of "Rise and Fall," hosted by Ashneer Grover, things got tense between Aarush Bhola and Arbaz Patel.
In the promo, Patel keeps calling Bhola a "chamcha," with lines like "Chamcha sun, chamche," and "Baj raha hai chamche plate pe?"
while Bhola reminds everyone that Patel started out as a Worker in the basement, mentioning he barely spoke and would sit in a corner.
Their back-and-forth is making the competition even more intense.
Their constant squabbling is starting to annoy fellow contestants like Dhanashree Verma and Aditya Narayan.
On social media, most fans seem to be backing Bhola, which is only adding fuel to this rivalry.
If you want to catch up, "Rise and Fall" is streaming on Amazon MX Player.
About 'Rise and Fall'
Since its premiere in September 2024, the show has split 16 celebrities into Rulers living in luxury upstairs and Workers hustling in the basement.
Rulers call the shots while Workers build up the prize money—and roles can flip fast.
The Aarush-Arbaz clash really highlights how quickly power can shift on this show.