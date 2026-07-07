'Bhai Tera Star Hai' set in London starring Juyal
Entertainment
Heads up, movie fans!
Bhai Tera Star Hai is coming in 2026 with Raghav Juyal leading a lively cast that includes Sanjay Kapoor, Barkha Singh, Niharika NM, and more.
Set against the backdrop of London, the film promises plenty of humor, upbeat music, and youthful energy.
Agrawal directs 'Bhai Tera Star Hai'
Directed by Vivek B. Agrawal and written by Sudipto Sarkar and Vivek B. Agrawal, this Eastwood Pictures project is produced by Avantika Hari, Sunil Rupani, and Agrawal.
The teaser and poster just dropped. Expect more updates before its big release on July 30, 2026.