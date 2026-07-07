'Bhai Tera Star Hai' set in London starring Juyal

Agrawal directs 'Bhai Tera Star Hai'

Directed by Vivek B. Agrawal and written by Sudipto Sarkar and Vivek B. Agrawal, this Eastwood Pictures project is produced by Avantika Hari, Sunil Rupani, and Agrawal.

The teaser and poster just dropped. Expect more updates before its big release on July 30, 2026.