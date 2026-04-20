Bhansali and Mehta to make 'Jai Somnath' historical drama 2027
Entertainment
Filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ketan Mehta are teaming up for Jai Somnath, a historical drama about the legendary Somnath Temple's resilience after its destruction by Mahmud of Ghazni in 1025-1026 CE.
The film is set to release in 2027.
Mehta writing 'Jai Somnath' script accurately
Mehta is writing the script with a strong focus on historical accuracy, aiming to show how the temple became a symbol of India's enduring spirit through centuries of challenges.
With Bhansali's signature visuals and both directors' passion for storytelling, Jai Somnath promises an epic look at India's cultural legacy, perfect for anyone interested in history or just looking for something grand on screen.