Bhansali and Mehta to make 'Jai Somnath' historical drama 2027

Mehta writing 'Jai Somnath' script accurately

Mehta is writing the script with a strong focus on historical accuracy, aiming to show how the temple became a symbol of India's enduring spirit through centuries of challenges.

With Bhansali's signature visuals and both directors' passion for storytelling, Jai Somnath promises an epic look at India's cultural legacy, perfect for anyone interested in history or just looking for something grand on screen.