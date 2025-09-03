Ranbir-Alia-Vicky's 'Love & War' climax to be shot in Sicily
What's the story
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated film Love & War, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, will have its climax scene shot in Sicily, Italy. The director is currently shooting a major schedule on a massive set in Mumbai and plans to fly to Sicily for the film's climax sequence after October. A source told Pinkvilla that this would be one of the grandest shoots for the movie.
Climax shoot
Bhansali aims to shoot a song in Sicily, too
The source further revealed that the climax of Love & War will be a dramatic high point in the story, showcasing the acting talent of the main cast. "SLB loves to shoot larger-than-life dramatic moments, and the climax of Love & War will be drama at its peak with romance in the backdrop," they said. The director plans to shoot a prolonged climax sequence across Sicily's diverse landscape and also film a song with all three characters during this schedule.
Release date
Meanwhile, know everything about 'Love & War'
Love & War is scheduled for a March 20, 2026, release. The team aims to wrap up filming by December end or early January. Bhansali and his team have already edited a significant portion of the film, with shooting and editing happening simultaneously, as per the source. "There is no delay in the release of Love & War," they added.